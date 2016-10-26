Smart Organic Gardening Ideas For A Healthier Garden!

Organic gardening can be a lot of fun, and there are so many ways one can improve upon their techniques. So whether you need more techniques to help your garden grow better, or if you just need a technique overhaul, take a look at the tips that are listed below.

Vegetable water makes a wonderful fertilizer. Next time you boil or steam your vegetables to eat, set aside the cooking water. This water is chock full of nutrients, and will provide a nice, nutritious boost to your garden. Make sure the water is thoroughly cooled first hot water can damage and even kill plant roots.

Before planting anything, clean up as much as possible the area where you plan on having flowers or any other delicate plants. Remove all the weeds and the grass if you think it is necessary. Your flowers should not have any competitors for the nutrients they need while they grow.

If you spend a lot of time taking care of your garden, get yourself a gardening wheelbarrow. You can put all the gardening supplies that you need on the wheelbarrow and easily push it around to various parts of your garden. This will save you time from looking for various supplies every time you need to tend to your garden.

Not only is gardening a great way to grow your own food, but you can also grow your own drink. You can grow apple mint to make a delicious tea or rhubarb stalk to make a tart alternative to lemonade. You should also can or freeze your berries and fruits to make them into soda, hard cider, or wines.

Reduce the need for pesticides in your garden by planting native crops. Native plants will have a better resistance against the bugs and bacteria of your area, and will be better equipped to compete with native weeds. Native plants will attract beneficial native insects, such as ladybugs, which can naturally control pest problems without the need for chemicals.

Ensuring your plants are both dry and aerated is a great way to keep them healthy. Moisture can be a magnet for disease and parasites on your plants. Fungi are a very common and irritating pest in the world of gardening. Sprays and liquids exist that are perfect for killing the fungi, but be sure you use it on the area before the fungi actually appear.

Create a non-toxic treatment for black spots on roses. Combine one tablespoon of baking soda, one tablespoon of vegetable oil and one drop of liquid detergent in one gallon of water and shake. Fill a spray bottle with this mixture and when the humidity rises, spray your roses down - making sure to get both sides of the leaves.

Wind up your water hose after each time that you water your garden. Winding up your hose will keep you from tripping over it, and help you find the watering end of the hose easily any time you need it. Winding the hose on a hose reel will also help your hose last longer.

Did you know that watering your outdoor garden plants with garlic water can help to chase away pests? Just peel the leaves off several cloves of garlic and place them in a large container like a clean gallon size plastic milk jug. Fill the container with water and let the garlic steep for a day or two before watering your plants.

To get rid of weeds and household junk at the same time, use shredded junk mail as a fertilizer. Take the shredded pieces of mail, wet them, and lay them in your garden. This will prevent weeds from growing on the places where they are laid, and will also help your plants to fight off diseases.

Use compost to feed your crops. In organic gardening, compost is necessary for the survival of your plants. A home compost pile is a great, inexpensive source of compost. Many food scraps, grass, and dry leaves can be used in your compost. However, avoid cooked foods, ash, and animal waste in an organic compost pile.

It may seem tempting to want to use chemicals on your organic garden, but these will do more harm than good, along with defeating the purpose of an "organic" garden. If you think about, all of these types of pollutants run off and contaminate whatever they touch. By keeping your soil healthy, you won't need any chemical fertilizers anyway.

Hopefully, this article has given you tips and tricks to enjoy a well-maintained garden.

Most people consider gardens to be high-maintenance, when in reality they require less than 20 minutes of work a day. This misconception can lead people to let their lawn or backyard go into a state of disrepair, which actually takes more time and hard work to remedy than simple daily maintenance. Remember, a little time spent here and there can add to the value of a house and be a real pleasure to look at for both the owner and people passing by.