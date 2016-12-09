Keeping Your Lawn Green And Healthy All Summer Season

Landscaping is simple enough that anyone can do it, but before you go to your local home improvement store to buy equipment, there are a few things you should know and keep in mind. This article contains some sound advice on landscaping that will help you to make your home look amazing.

Trim your bushes and hedges regularly. If you trim a hedge,or a bush when it is just starting to become over grown, it will be a quick and easy process. If you wait until the bush is completely over grown, you can expect the project to take all day. Regular maintenance is the easiest way to keep your landscaping looking great.

Buy your landscaping supplies online to pick from a bigger selection while also saving money. Lots of websites exist that offer great merchandise at appealing prices. Always read other customers' reviews when ordering products in order to get a good product. Be sure to do price comparisons between websites.

If you plan on doing a major landscaping overhaul yourself, look into first talking it over with a professional landscaper or architect. A professional offers you beneficial advice, saves you some time, and helps to greatly lower your costs in the end. It should only cost about $75 for an hour of their time, but that will be more than paid for thanks to their advice.

Add an element of movement to your landscape design to prevent it from feeling too stiff and boring. From tall, swaying ornamental grasses to bright flowers that invite flitting hummingbirds. You have lots of options for making your yard feel alive. Movement adds visual interest, enticing you to spend time in the area that you've worked so hard to create.

If you live in a part of the country that is at risk for wildfires, choose landscaping projects accordingly. For example, trees should be planted at least 100 feet apart. Additionally, large trees should not be planted less than 100 feet from your house or other building structure (garden, shed, workshop, etc.).

Start any landscaping with a plan of action. With landscaping projects, it's easy to find yourself overwhelmed with material and decorative needs. Take the time to plan it all out before the start, and build a list of every item that will be required, no matter how small the item. This way, you can save yourself lots of one-at-a-time trips to your local garden store.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure to look out for the products that will have a very little impact if they are of high or low quality. Use this opportunity to save a little bit of money and use it toward items that will be worth your while to spend more money on.

Don't be overwhelmed by the cost, or amount of work landscaping requires. Just take things one step at a time. For example, you can focus solely on landscaping your front yard, or make a small portion of your garden picture perfect. Putting together your landscaping project piece by piece, will make it easier for you to get exactly what you want.

Understand the best way to make use of the space you have, and keep a couple things in mind. For example, if you live near a busy intersection use shrubs and hedges to help mute the sound of traffic. If you have children, make a fun area for them to play in. You could also possibly set aside a space for social functions and grilling.

Before shelling out a ton of cash on trees, shrubs and grasses, locate a home and garden center that offers guarantees on its plants. Many independent nurseries offer at least a one-year guarantee on all plants. Doing so ensures that your money is well-spent on plants of the highest quality.

A great way to improve the visual interest, and flow of your landscape design, is to consider incorporating pathways, and seating areas comprised of paver stones and other media. This way, it will be possible for you, and your guests to peruse the grounds, and take full advantage of the variety of plantings, and design elements you have used to build your outdoor space.

Before you pick out the plant species to use in any particular flower bed, take the time to determine its sun exposure. How much or how little shade a bed gets makes a big difference in what plants will do best in it. Facing is also important. A spot on the west side of your house will get very different exposure to the sun than one on the east side.

When you are purchasing flowers look for perennials rated for your zone. Annuals are great for quickly creating a colorful flowerbed, but they will need to be planted again the following year. Perennials come back year after year and cut down on the work and expense of maintaining a beautiful flower garden.

While growing exotic plants may bring a good look to your garden, don't use them unless you are ready for all of the maintenance, and care that is involved in that. Planting things that are native to the area require a lot less work, and it lowers the chance that plants will perish.

Select a good fertilizer for your yard. It is best to use just one kind of fertilizer. This prevents any unforeseen chemical reactions between fertilizers which can be detrimental to your yard. Test various products and look at reviews to identify the best fertilizer. You should fertilize your whole yard before getting started with your project.

Plant your lawn in layered horizontal segments for the most visual interest. The tallest plants are typically planted as a background element in the various segments of a landscaping plan. Position your other plants around them varying the height from tallest to shortest as you move away from the central element of a segment.

With the information that has been imparted, you can immediately make a difference. A yard that makes you smile as you go out the door could change the mood for your day. When you check out the yard after working hard on it, you will enjoy what you have done. It's truly worth the time!