Get More From Your Garden With These Handy Tips

For many of us, gardening is more than something we do simply to make our house or our property look more attractive. It can be an ideal way to lower our stress levels and get some exercise while breathing in fresh air and getting in touch with nature.

Find the crops that grow well in your local climate and the soil in your garden. If you try to force a plant that doesn't like your weather, you'll end up putting out a lot of work for very little result. What grows well one year will probably grow well next year too, so plant it again.

Divide up your perennials while they still look healthy. It's best to divide a perennial at the end of the growing season during which it hits its peak. As the plant starts to overgrow, the center of the plant will start to have dying stalks and weaker flowers. Allowing perennials to grow too long may also lead to them overtaking neighboring plants.

If you want flowers in spring and summer, plant bulbs in the garden. Bulbs are hearty and will continue to grow every year. Choose from the variety of bulbs that bloom at various times of the growing season for a garden of color all spring and summer long.

Do not give your garden too much fertilizer. Providing fertilizer to your plants allows them to better make food from sunlight. Too much fertilizer, however, can cause your plant to grow too fast, which prevents it from fruiting or flowering. The excess chemicals left in your soil can wash away and pollute the local ground water.

A great way to keep insects and pests at bay in your garden is to spray your plants with a dish soap and water mixture. A mixture of one quart water and one half teaspoon dish detergent will kill off those pesky parasites. Be sure to respray every fourteen days.

Pay attention to the time of year that your plants bloom before you start pruning them. If you prune your flowering shrubs and trees while they have buds on them, that plant won't flower that year. The best time to prune is just after the last season's blooms have faded.

Don't plant your seedlings or young plants too deeply. The top of a root ball of a large shrub or tree seedling should be just above the soil level, and then covered up with mulch to protect it. This allows the roots to breathe and keeps the tree or shrub healthy.

To have the best flower garden pick plants that bloom at different times of the growing season. It is possible to find varieties of plants and flowers that bloom from January until November depending on where you live. By planting plants that peak at different times of the year you can ensure that there is always color and life in your yard.

When planting a new rose bush, be sure to prune the canes to about eight inches before you plant the rose in the ground. Also, remove decayed wood at the ends of the canes. Pruning a new rose will encourage it to grow more quickly. Keep in mind when you are pruning, try and cut the canes at a 45-degree angle to help the plant to shed water.

Don't harm your native critters. Some animals can naturally keep the bug population down; one such example of a good pest-predator is the bat. Bats are well-known for being bug consumers. Since your garden may sometimes look like a tasty treat to these tiny critters, having bats around can help reduce their population naturally, without the usage of harmful pesticides.

You can keep pests away from your garden by using other plants or natural materials. Onions and marigolds can get rid of pests in the garden. You can also mulch around trees and shrubs with wood ash, which drives away insects. With these natural methods, there is no need to purchase expensive, harsh pesticides.

When building or maintaining a compost pile, it is important not to add coal ash or charcoal to the pile. Both ash and charcoal have high amounts of iron and sulfur, as well as other unwanted chemicals, that may pollute the soil and potentially harm the health of your plants.

As we stated up top, getting healthy is a great reason to go organic, but generally speaking, there are endless reasons, you should choose to go this route. It's just a great idea if you love to grow things or enjoy eating fresh, healthy food. Make sure you remember these tips as you start to grow your organic garden.