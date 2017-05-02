Boost Your Yard And Garden With These Landscaping Concepts

Do you want your children or pets to be able to enjoy the outdoors in the safety of your own property? Do you want a great party environment for friends and family? This article will guide you through many tips that will help you to landscape your home to fit your needs, whatever they may be.

For a fresh look for your landscape, re-edge the rock beds and flowerbeds with curves that are soft. A curving bed offers a more contemporary look than the classic square and rectangular planting areas. The fresh edges are a cost effective way to improve the look of your yard and flower beds.

Use contrast to bring interest to your landscaping. Try to plant items that are very different from each other in color, form and texture. Look at a color wheel, select the colors that are opposite each other and then pair plantings of those colors together. This variety will give a better look to your landscape.

Many people don't think about getting products for landscaping online. It's easier and very convenient and you may find rare plant varieties that are not available at the local nursery.

Try to use several types of plants when landscaping. This is a vital thing to do to protect your lawn from insects and diseases. If you were to plant all the same flowers, trees or shrubs, then they may all be vulnerable to an attack. Diversity in landscaping is vital to plant health.

Go beyond simply searching for your products online and in catalogs. Botanical centers or arboretums sometimes sell plants, and there may even be people in your neighborhood who are interested in swapping perennials. Your city might be giving away free mulch or there could be a construction site that is looking for individuals to haul away bricks or stone.

Before choosing a type of grass for your yard, consult a local landscaper. There are many varieties of grass seed and sod, and some will do better than others in different areas of the country. Some grasses prefer heat, while others need a dormant cold period. If you do not choose the right variety, you will spend a lot of time trying to maintain your yard.

Ask for references if you hire a landscaper to handle your yard design. Although their cost estimate is an important factor, their prior customers will tell you a lot about their work ethic and whether they will be right for your job.

Talk to an expert before beginning your project. If you are new to landscaping, it's important to speak to professionals about any questions you have. If you are unsure, these professionals can give you helpful tips while also telling you what to avoid doing. Professionals can also help even the most experienced landscaper to avoid making mistakes.

Speak often with your neighbors and friends about your landscaping plans. They may also want to do work on their yards, and you may be able to go in together to rent things like chippers or tillers. By sharing this equipment, you will all save money and be able to get your work done.

For best results, choose landscaping elements that are primarily native to your climate, soil type and annual rainfall. This will significantly reduce maintenance costs, improve appearance and promote longevity. It also ensures that your lawn and garden complement your home in its natural environment. This is ideal for those who enjoy attracting native wildlife like birds and butterflies.

Know what items can be purchased cheaply at your local home-improvement store and which ones you should spend top dollar on. It makes sense to purchase common items, such as mulch, pavers and ordinary perennials, at a big-box store. Specialty items and exotic plants should be purchased from a store that has a knowledgeable staff capable of advising you on the correct installation procedures or care of your purchase.

Fertilize your lawn often. If you want your grass to look full and healthy, fertilizer treatments need to happen regularly over time. One application will help turn your lawn a more vibrant green color, and you may be tempted to stop at that point. However, long-term care will give you even better results, so remain persistent.

Create a winding walkway or a perfect patio using large paving stones. Set them in the ground so their tops are flush with the soil, and allow the grass to spring up between them for a simple, minimalist look that you can mow right over. Pavers are available in a wide range of sizes and shapes, so you can mix and match them as you please.

Rather than simply using concrete, you can really enhance a walkway when you use decorative pavers. These pavers can come in a variety of colors, and textures that can really enhance the look of your landscape. Just make sure that whatever you choose, compliments the rest of your landscape well.

Those of you who want to design a landscape that does not require a lot of work year round, would be wise to plant a low maintenance yard. Clover is a great substitute for grass, as it is naturally insect resistant, and requires much less mowing than grass does.

Use flowering shrubs and trees for an impressive look. Some shrubs flower in the spring and have bright-colored leaves in the fall. Apple trees have good-looking and fragrant blossoms in the spring, and certain species produce tasty apples. A flowering crab has the most beautiful blossoms, but the fruit too small to eat.

As this article discussed previously, it is obvious that landscaping is not always the most fun activity to partake in. However, landscaping can be a much better experience if you know the right way to go about doing it. Listen to the advice in this article and start landscaping today.