Tips On Having A Lusher Lawn

Do you feel that your home looks boring? If so, perhaps it's time for landscaping! Some fresh landscaping can do great things for an older home, and can add real visual interest. Read the following article for vital landscaping advice.

Make sure you plan thoroughly before you begin landscaping. It is a great idea to sketch out your landscaping design when it's still a plan, so you can get a good mental idea of what it is going to look like. Make notes of the plants, flowers, shrubs, etc. that you plan on using to improve your landscape.

Plan a landscape that will look good throughout the year. This will mean selecting plants that blossom at different times of year and also evergreen trees for the winter. It is important to do your research when trying to create a year-round landscape.

Landscaping is a lot more than planting grass and trees. To give a professional look to your yard, look into using iron, wood or cement structures. You could build a gazebo, add a pond with a bridge or replace your fencing. You can purchase these things in many different price ranges to accommodate your budget.

When you are choosing trees to add to your landscape design, be sure to consider how large they will eventually grow. A six foot cedar tree can easily grow to 20 feet in a few short years. Do some online research, or ask a nursery for ideas on trees that will grow to approximately the size you wish to have.

If you have children, or would like an area to entertain guests, it would be wise to plan out an open space in your landscaping. Make sure that you allocate this space, before starting your landscaping project, so that you ensure that you will have enough room once you are done.

Try talking to a pro before you start working on your landscape. You might not need a landscape designer or architect to draft your whole project, but for under $100, a consultation that lasts about an hour can be well worth the money if it prevents you from making costly mistakes later on.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

You need to decide how much design you actually want in your landscape. While it's less costly to build a square deck or patio, it is not worth it if you don't like the outcome, and if you don't use it as a result. You may wish to hire a designer to create something you can use.

Don't assume that you must complete your entire landscaping project at one time. Dividing your project into several steps that can be completed over a number of years will not only make your project more manageable, but will also save you the money you would have paid in interest if you took out a loan to complete the project in one go.

Measure the amount of sunlight that your home and yard receive prior to choosing any plants for landscaping. If you don't, you may find that the plant that you were relying heavily on, will not survive the amount of direct sunlight you receive. You'll want to match plants to the lighting that you receive around your home, to make sure your landscaping stays green for a long time.

At nighttime, if you want to show off your lawn, plants, and other aspects of your outdoor area, you may want to invest in landscape lighting. These lights can be placed above your walkway, your lawn, or sidewalk and they can be purchased at many home improvement stores in your area.

Consider adding a water garden to your landscaping. For these focal pieces, you will want to increase your budget and work with a store that focuses on these types of projects. The help that you can get from the sales associates will go a long way in making your water garden look as beautiful as you want it to.

Choose plants that will thrive in the planting environment. The best plants will be those that are native to the area. By using plants native to the area they will be properly adapted to the watering demands and temperatures. For example, if you live in a cooler climate and plant tropical plants, the plants will be harder to maintain, and it will be necessary to move those plants indoors in the winter.

Now that you're ready to really start changing the look of your landscape, take what you've learned here and figure out how it fits into your needs. Buy your materials, borrow tools and even ask those pesky neighbors to help. After all, they think it's horrible, too! You can all work together to benefit everyone's property values.